Google Appears To Be Trying To Hide Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

On Saturday, July 13, a shooter attempted to assassinate former United States President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter struck Trump in the ear and killed a man attending the rally.

There's no question that this was an assassination attempt on a former president and on the Republican nominee for president in the 2024 election.

In fact, even the official FBI website refers to the tragic event that way.

"Update on the FBI Investigation of the Attempted Assassination of Former President Donald Trump," reads a headline from an update on July 15 on FBI.gov.

"The FBI continues to investigate the shooting incident at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and as potential domestic terrorism," the first paragraph says.

Americans are acutely aware of the role that Big Tech plays in elections, and it appears that Google – one of the biggest tech companies in the world – is already setting the stage to edit out information that might help Donald Trump get elected over likely Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Several people noticed that Google's "autofill" feature, which ostensibly figures out what a person might be trying to search for and helps them, doesn't give a Trump assassination attempt option.

Try it for yourself. Go to Google and start typing "assassination attempt Trump." What happened? For me, these were the results:

Does Google truly believe that people are more likely to search for information on a Harry Truman assassination attempt than a Donald Trump assassination attempt?

OK, but what if you started typing "Donald Trump" instead of just "Trump"? Surely that will fix the problem, right?

So, if you search "assassination attempt Donald," Google has 0 results. It literally has no clue what a person could possibly be searching for in that case.

Huh. That seems odd, doesn't it?