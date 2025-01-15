Fires Show Hollywood Libs Who Voted For This Madness That Maybe Dem Rule Actually Isn't So Great | Tomi Lahren

For the first time in a long time - maybe ever- the policies of the California Democrats that celebrities helped elect - are coming home to roost for said celebrities and needless to say, they aren’t loving it.

Now I give credit - like a tiny bit - to the celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Sara Foster who have rightfully pointed out the mismanagement of LA and California, as a whole.

Now is, of course, convenient timing because now this crap leadership is finally and directly affecting the rich, famous, and well-connected.

In most scenarios, California craptastic policies don’t directly touch these elites. They have gates and private security to shield them from the lawlessness and even if or really when they are robbed or burglarized, they can afford to replace their Gucci and Chanel.

They are shielded from a lot of the day-to-day mess other less fortunate or really middle-class Californians endure. They don’t wallow amongst the homeless population, and they can afford the taxes.

But in the case of these horrific wildfires, the rich, wealthy and well-connected were not immune. No water in the hydrants, lack of preparation and resources and firefighters affected them and they, maybe for the first time, had to take a hard look at the Democrat supermajority they helped elect.. and it wasn’t pretty.

And in no case is that more ironically apparent then Obama, Joe and Kamala lover, Julia Roberts.

If you’ll recall, Julia even voiced an anti-Trump ad geared towards conservative women ahead of the election.

But now Julia is particularly upset with a direct byproduct of Democrat and social activist policy and ideology… LOOTING!

She’s spitting mad that thugs would target vulnerable fire victims and she says "F LOOTERS!"

So brave. So bold.

Also, new for her.

Given it was Julia Roberts who fiercely supported BLM in the Summer of Love 2020!

It’s so weird, right?! Julia didn’t bat an eyelash when was LA was ravaged, looted and even BURNED In the name of George Floyd! But NOW, looting is not okay! F the Looters!

Julia, boo, you’re sending mixed messages to the thugs! And so is Gavin, by the way.

He is also HOPPING HAIR GEL MAD that looters are targeting fire victims but it was also Gavin who vigorously campaigned AGAINST prop 36 which undid the felon coddling lawless policies that allowed looters and shoplifters off the hook.

It’s a wild time to be a Cali Lib, y’all! WILD!

And those are my Final Thoughts.