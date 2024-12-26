Film Director Says 'Wicked' Could Be Banned Thanks To 'Right-Wing' America

Hollywood's continued collapse into irrelevance has continued unabated in 2024, as film after film has flopped. And if you're wondering why, it's because the entertainment industry continues to reward delusional nutjobs like Adam McKay with financing and major studio releases.

McKay, who previously had a production company with Will Ferrell, is the poster child for extremism in the industry and radicalization from decades of propaganda from left-wing media. And he went on an unhinged tirade on X this week, claiming that the 2024 film "Wicked" could be "banned" in a few years because of America's turn toward the "right-wing."

McKay's meltdown started with saying the movie, which is an adaptation of a stage show that first hit Broadway in 2003 based on a book that came out in 1995, is a "radical" production.

"On a pure storytelling level Wicked Part 1 is right up there as one of the most radical big studio Hollywood movies ever made.

"I know Part 2 swings back to the center a bit but Part 1 is nakedly about radicalization in the face of careerism, fascism, propaganda."

This is, of course, complete nonsense. The ravings of a fanatic who imputes his delusional ideology into everything, regardless of reality. He wasn't done.

"What's really striking about Wicked part 1 is that it's coming out NOW when America has never been more right wing and propagandized," he continued.

"And yes, I know the theatrical production and the book are much older so part of the timing is a coincidence but still…"

McKay's current idiocy is only outweighed by his historical illiteracy.

Adam McKay Exemplifies Hollywood's Turn To Mental Illness With ‘Wicked’ Comments

McKay was born in 1968, which means he was alive during the Ronald Reagan presidential administration. And for Reagan's re-election in 1984, when he won 49 states. Reagan, you'll doubtless remember, was a right-wing Republican.

Dwight Eisenhower won 39 states of 48 states in 1952 as a Republican. Then he won 41 of 48 in 1956.

America has been more right wing in the past, and believe it or not, nearly 50% of the country voted for Donald Trump in 2024 not because of propaganda, but because Democratic Party politicians like Joe Biden completely failed in every conceivable way over the past four years. And voters, including an increasing amount of minority voters that McKay ignores in his anti-reality tirade, responded in kind.

But he wasn't done yet. To cap his meltdown, McKay said he believes "Wicked" could be "banned" in a few years.

"I think you'll be shocked. If America keeps going on the track it is I wouldn't be surprised to see the movie banned in 3-5 years."

Absolutely out of his mind.

"Wicked" is a generally enjoyable musical with a common message about not rejecting people or things because they're different. As well as having a distrust for authority, especially after they've lied to you. McKay clearly hasn't paid much attention to history or reality, but the authority doing all the lying in recent years has been his political party. Which is why Trump was re-elected.

No one wants to ban movies, no one wants to ban books. The party with the most authoritarian, fascist impulses is his. The party that happily discriminated against people who didn't get COVID vaccines, as just one example.

McKay's totally removed himself from any recognizable reality in order to justify his delusional, paranoid ideology. And he'll have nothing to say when "Wicked" is re-released in theaters in a few years or one of the top streaming movies on Amazon or Netflix.