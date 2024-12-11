Everyone Should Stand Up For Women Competing Against Before Sports Are Co-Ed | Guest Editorial

For years now we have heard about biological males competing in women’s sports. Every ounce of commonsense tells me this is wrong. Women and girls are losing out on opportunities that they have worked so hard for. These losses are not just limited to making a team or playing at a varsity level. They extend to past and current records, awards, podium placements, scholarships and educational opportunities. Males competing against females creates an unsafe environment. We should all be concerned about the physical safety and mental well-being of our daughters.

The issue has now reached many of our local high schools. My daughter and many of her friends in our Southern California public school are competing against biological males on the track, the fields, the courts, and even in the swimming pools. My family feels compelled to take a stand – not out of hate, but out of love and concern for the future of all women. We want to influence change to a broken system. Simply put, women should compete against women.

At the rate things are changing, we are on a fast track to co-ed sports. While we want everyone to feel included and valued, this is not the way. Even Caitlyn Jenner has publicly acknowledged that boys competing against girls is not fair. What we are witnessing is not inclusion – it is a broken system that is doing far more harm than good.

The impact is undeniable and widespread. Consider the ripple effect:

• A biological male joins a women’s team, creating safety concerns, locker room controversies, and endless discussion amongst parents and teammates.

• Girls lose rosters spots, travel opportunities, and achievements like medals, records, and scholarships.

• Mentally, these girls are devastated, reduced to tears because they know this is not fair.

• Competing teams lose out on the same opportunities and face the same distractions.

• Coaches, staff, administrators, and the school district get caught in the middle of the broken policies.

• The well-deserved records of past female champions are being erased from the record books.

What started out as one athlete competing on one team quickly spirals into a tidal wave of consequences that has an impact on hundreds of people. The biological male is not to blame; the fault lies with policies and systems that prioritize a small minority at the expense of the majority.

Some might dismiss this as insignificant, especially in sports like cross-country and track, but it is a big deal. I have seen firsthand the damage this has done to my household, my daughter’s team, and other teams as well.

What will it take to change this? A life-threatening injury? A tragedy in a more physical sport? I pray it does not come to that. This is not about hate or attacking any individual or group. It is about standing united for what is right.

Our community is taking that stand. Hundreds of students at Riverside Martin Luther King High School and other local schools have been wearing T-shirts that state, "Save Girls Sports". The students are exercising the same First Amendment rights that were denied to my daughter and her friend. We have also taken this battle to the legal courts to expedite change. With the help of Advocates for Faith & Freedom, my daughter and I are standing up to the woke ideologies that threaten the safety and opportunities for all women.

It is time to protect our daughters, restore fairness, and stand up for common sense.