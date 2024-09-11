ESPN's Mina Kimes Complains That Trump-Harris Debate Didn't Focus Enough On Climate Change

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes had one main gripe about the Trump-Harris debate on Tuesday: it didn't focus enough on climate change.

"In 20 years, history will not look kindly at the fact that it took 1.5 hours of a debate to (briefly) get to climate change," Kimes posted on X. "They will look back at the issues we prioritized, with great regret."

We'd bet otherwise.

Illegal thugs have free rein to invade America, the opioid epidemic is appalling, the cost of living is unsustainable, the government is colluding with tech companies to censor Americans, the threat of World War III is real, someone tried to assassinate Donald Trump, faith in the Secret Service has rightfully diminished, China is making significant gains in its quest to overpower us.

Yet Mina Kimes is upset that her parent company, ABC, waited too long to discuss climate change.

Moreover, ABC ignored what actually poses the greatest threat to our climate: Artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is already exhausting the power grid worldwide. AI's insatiable demand for energy is not sustainable and, at this rate, will almost certainly cause mass blackouts.

But ABC and Mina Kimes want us to turn down our air conditioners.

Perhaps Kimes will be more satisfied with the vice presidential debate on October 1. After all, her man, Tim Walz, will be on stage oozing her type of masculinity.

"There's something, to me, really important about seeing someone like this modeling a different kind of masculinity," Kimes said of Walz last month.

"We're kind of seeing it in the NFL with the Kelces, and Dan Campbell — this idea that 'big, tough football guy' isn't separate from showing emotion and empathy. This man, the year he was a football coach, led the gay-straight alliance at the high school. That's really powerful in a way that goes far beyond politics."

Walz also put tampons in boys' bathrooms, deserted his soldiers in combat zone, lied about his military status, watched cities burn in the name of George Floyd, and supported defending the police.

To each their own.

By the way, imagine the pushback from management if one of Kimes' ESPN colleagues complained on social media that the debate didn't prioritize, say, fracking enough.

It'd be Sage Steele all over again.

