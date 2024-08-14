Enough Is Enough: Democrats Expect You To Just Accept Migrant Crime | Tomi Lahren

It’s a headline that’s become far too common, a migrant allegedly rapes a teen girl, gets out of jail on $500 dollar bond, local law enforcement ignores ICE detainer request and ICE then has to spend time, money and use resources to track him down on their own.

Just another day in Kamala’s Harris’ America.

So thank goodness ICE was able to capture and arrest Cory Alvarez.

But why the hell was he out of jail in the first place?

Massachusetts, run by "compassionate" Democrats, that’s why.

Alvarez is a Haitian migrant- get this- FLOWN in under that Biden/Harris travel agency glorified parole program.

And he’s accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at the migrant hotel he lived at.

Glad to know our tax dollars are funding safe spaces for rape, right. Just lovely.

His lawyer- which I assume we are also paying for- says he’s innocent of the charges.

His lawyer says the 15-year-old didn’t have injuries and came out of the hotel room looking a-okay.

Um, sorry, why was a 15-year-old girl in a hotel room with a 26-year-old Haitian migrant?

Are we supposed to find this appropriate?

Either way, he was released on $500 bail with an agreement he’d stay in home confinement and surrender his passport, which he apparently did.

It still begs the question, though, why is a non-citizen charged with aggravated rape of a child allowed out with a few hundred bucks of bail in the first place?

Why are we giving migrants accused of child rape the benefit of the doubt?

This is the most unnecessary game of Russian roulette and the Biden/Harris administration expects you to accept it as if it’s normal.

It’s not.

But I’ll tell you what has become FAR too normalized, migrant crime.

Americans from both parties should be outraged when something like this happens.

Or something like this…

Or this..

But nope. We are expected to just shrug our shoulders and say "bummer" and move on to the next headline.

We don’t have to live like this, ya know?

Our parks and hotels and communities don’t have to be dumping grounds for the rest of the world. We don’t owe the world that. Not at all.

But we are EXPECTED to tolerate it.

Well, under Kamala Harris anyway.

And I’ll tell ya what. This is just gonna get worse. Winter is right around the corner. We’ve got millions of illegals in this country who are gonna need somewhere to go and if they don’t have somewhere to go or if it isn’t up to their standards, they are gonna get desperate and this self-induced chaos is gonna get way worse.

But Democrats want you to take it on the chin and get over it because closing the border and mass deportation is MEAN!

Right. Okay.

Those are my Final Thoughts.