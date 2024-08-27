Donald Trump Is An Underdog To Kamala Harris In 2024 Presidential Election Odds After The DNC

We are 10 weeks out from Election Day 2024, but, the betting action for the presidential race is heating up. Non-American sportsbooks BetOnline and Sports Interaction make Vice President Kamala Harris a -120 betting favorite and former President Donald Trump is even money (+100) as of August 27.

After President Joe Biden's disastrous debate June 27 and an assassination attempt on Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania July 13, Trump's odds got as high as -400 to become the next president. That represents an 80% implied win probability.

Trump led Biden by six points in the polls in May and June, per CNN. However, when Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris July 21, she was only three points behind Trump in those same CNN polls.

Nevertheless, as OutKick political analyst Bobby Burack predicted, Harris got the same boost in the polls that an interim head coach gets in football from fans when he takes over for the fired former head coach.

Harris jumped Trump as the betting favorite to win the 2024 U.S. election following the Democratic National Convention August 19-22 and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ending his presidential campaign in swing states. That said, a lot can still happen from now till November 5.

For example, according to VSIN's The Numbers Game, offshore sportsbooks Ladbrokes and Paddy Power listed Trump as a -200 and -187 favorite, respectively, over Harris July 22. So, not only did Harris cut into Trump's lead but overtook him as the favorite.

Furthermore, Democratic strategist Julian Epstein told Fox News: "If the polling errors are anywhere close to what they were in 2016 and 2020, then Trump is in the lead right now".

Also, the media's cushy coverage of Harris will end eventually. She hasn't outlined her policies yet or elaborated on how she will differ from Biden, who was trending towards losing the 2024 presidential race.

Lastly, the odds could flip in favor of Trump once he figures out which attacks work on Harris and after their September 10 debate. For what it's worth, I wouldn't go through the trouble of betting the election unless Trump's odds fell to +150 or greater.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants.