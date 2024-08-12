Donald Trump-Elon Musk X Interview Crashes; Elon Blames Cyberattack (DDOS)

The scheduled interview between Donald Trump and Elon Musk on the social media site X crashed before it could begin at 8 pm ET, Monday.

Trump posted the link to Spaces at about 7:55 p.m.. Users were quickly met with a "Details not available" error. Ten minutes later, the link was still broken.

The interview between Trump and Musk is the biggest event on X since Gov. Ron DeSantis' disastrous campaign rolled out in 2023, which was also littered with glitches and crashes.

Musk suggested he was working overtime to prevent a similar issue with Trump.

"Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation with Donald Trump," Musk wrote in an X post on Sunday night.



So far, no good.

Elon Musk blames DDOS cyberattack

Update: Elon Musk tweets, "There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later."

According to its definition, "Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack is a cybercrime that involves flooding a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing online services.

"DDoS attacks are a type of denial of service (DoS) attack that originates from more than one source. DDoS attacks are larger in scale and use thousands or millions of connected devices."

