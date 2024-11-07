Donald Trump Announces First Female Chief Of Staff In US History

Part of the hysterical, hyperbolic overreaction to the 2024 presidential election has been that Donald Trump's victory represents a "war on women." Well, it appears to have been a quick war, if there ever was one.

The Trump team announced on Thursday afternoon that the president-elect had chosen Susie Wiles as his chief of staff as the transition process begins. Wiles, who led the 2024 campaign for Trump, becomes the first ever female chief of staff in U.S. presidential history. A miraculous achievement, considering women had to ask their husband's permission to vote and no longer have any civil rights.

"Susie just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns," President-Elect Trump said in a statement. "Susie is tough, smart, innovative and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again."

Donald Trump Promotes Strong, Intelligent Woman After Mark Cuban Criticism

Wiles, who is the daughter of late legendary football broadcaster Pat Summerall, is a universally respected figure in national politics. She's also a smart, strong, extremely competent woman, something that Kamala Harris campaign surrogate Mark Cuban said was an impossibility.

Never doubt Mark Cuban's ability to be hopelessly incorrect on every possible issue.

Wiles making history is notable on its own, but in a rare, unexpected turn of events, Trump's decision has been widely praised by all factions on the political right. Bizarre for a party that hates women, isn't it?

Trump's appointment is yet another indication of how utterly absurd the left's hysterical ravings have become. The Trump administration is not going to erode women's rights; it didn't happen from 2016-2020 and it won't happen from 2024-2028. Quite simply, Democrats in 2024 have no common sense issues to run on. Their only tactic is to fear monger in hopes of boosting turnout from young women who get their information from TikTok.

It didn't work. And the Wiles' choice is the first step in proving those fears wrong.