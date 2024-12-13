Don Lemon Says He's Furious Trump Was Named Time 'Person of the Year'

Former CNN and X host Don Lemon is having a meltdown over Time naming President-elect Donald Trump the magazine’s 2024 "Person of the Year."

"Is this a joke? Did we get something wrong? Did someone scam us? Are we sure about this, producers?" Lemon started his podcast rant.

"There is a convicted felon on the cover of Time Magazine as the Person of the Year. Maybe we’re being scammed. Did someone put out a fake tweet or something about this? I don’t know."

Lemon then asked rhetorically. "Time magazine, what are you doing? Let me ask you, Time magazine, what would you say to those women who I guess still read Time magazine?"

"You have someone on the cover of your magazine who is an adjudicated assaulter. You have someone who inspired an insurrection. We have someone who, without a doubt, the evidence is there, tried to overturn a free and fair election. You had someone who had multiple criminal accounts and was found guilty on multiple criminal counts. And you name them Person of The Year."

And Lemon still wonders why his show failed at CNN.

Nonetheless, he has clearly shifted away from his original post-CNN alter ego, who pretended to be a moderate voice who no longer despised Donald Trump. Lemon is back to his old self.

Politics aside, Trump was the right choice for "Person of the Year."

In 2024, Trump pulled off what can be described as the greatest political comeback in U.S. history. En route, he survived two assassination attempts, including one that he only survived by tilting his head at the last millisecond.

Don Lemon didn't specify whom he would have preferred Time honor instead, though we surmise Kamala Harris, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Luigi Mangione could be on his list.

Kidding. Sort of. Err, we hope.