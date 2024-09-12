Detransitioner Prisha Mosley Details Her Harrowing Experience In New Docuseries ‘Transfixed With Riley Gaines'

Over the past couple of years, OutKick's Riley Gaines has been at the forefront of the fight to keep men out of women's sports. But in a new Fox Nation docuseries, the former All-American swimmer dives into the roots of radical gender ideology and whom she considers to be its "ultimate victim": minors.

In the special, Gaines spoke to Prisha Mosley, a detransitioner whose female-to-male journey began at age 16. Just a couple of years ago, though, Mosley realized she'd made a huge mistake. And now, she's speaking out in hopes of preventing other young people from making the same mistake.

Ahead of the Fox Nation premiere, Mosley detailed her experience on the Gaines for Girls podcast. She said her decision to transition came in the wake of severe childhood trauma, including a sexual assault that resulted in a miscarriage and her battle with anorexia that landed her in the hospital. Mosley became suicidal and looked to the Internet for support.

"After a series of traumatic events and contact with predatory adults online, I was convinced that I was a boy and that I had a medical condition where my female body didn't match with my male brain, and I had to treat that condition in order to not be suicidal," Mosley explained.

"I was convinced by trans-identifying adult activists online, on social media — particularly Tumblr — that I was actually a boy. This happened while I was on [pro-anorexia] websites with a lot of other girls my age, and about half of the people that I was starving alongside were convinced with me that we were boys."

Looking back, Mosley said she didn't want to be a man. Rather, she "wanted to interact with the world as what I thought a man was. I thought that to safely engage with men with whom I sometimes wanted to be friends or hang out or speak, I had to be one."

She took this information to her doctors and her therapist, who immediately "affirmed it as truth." And then the treatments began.

Prisha Mosley Began ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ At Age 16

An endocrinologist gave her injections to make her periods stop. Then, after Mosley paid someone $300 to write her a letter of recommendation, doctors began the testosterone shots. Next, her therapist — the same therapist who saw Mosley through her sexual assault and eating disorder — wrote her a letter of recommendation for a mastectomy (often referred to as "top surgery").

At the time, the doctor's willingness to affirm her was a surprise to Mosley. Throughout her eating disorder, they pushed back against her delusion that she was fat. But when she said she was actually a boy, they didn't push back at all. The transgender community, she explained, was highly supportive as well and cheered on her transition.

"I remember when my doctors just jumped on the train and agreed that I was born in the wrong body and started giving the information and medicalizing me," Mosley said. "You know, wow, I was gonna get better now! I wasn't being fought anymore. We were on the same page, and I was going to get healthy and want to live."

She was hopeful. But that hope quickly dissipated.

"I believed for a good minute that I was going to magically change sex and transform into a boy and that my girl body was going to align with my boy brain by turning into a boy body… And I waited. I stayed hopeful, and I held on for that," Mosley said. "But eventually, the effects of testosterone, primarily the muscular pain, became too great. I ran out of hope, and I found out it was a lie. False hope is not worth the price."

Mosley suffered severe complications from the medical procedures, including constant muscle and joint pain, muscular atrophy and incontinence. Further, she realized she didn't want to be a man. She wanted to be a woman — a mother.

So she began her detransition.

Transitioning Into Motherhood

Fortunately, the 26-year-old was able to give life to a healthy baby boy, who had to be born via C-section because of the long-term complications of Mosley's cross-sex hormone injections. And after the mastectomy, breast-feeding was out of the question.

"My son cries for milk I cannot give him because I don't have breasts," Mosley explained. "But what I do have is leftover breast tissue that was trapped under the scar tissue that's inside of my chest that could not reach my son. He would scream and cry, and my chest would get these hard, painful rocks in it. But my nipples are decorative. They don't connect to anything. So these pockets of breast tissue that I have, that filled up with milk, connect to nothing, and it is the worst pain I have experienced in my life."

Mosley doesn't want anyone else to experience that sort of pain. So she's speaking out as an advocate for children, so that they don't fall victim to the same "gender-affirming care" that altered her life forever. And she's taking legal action, too.

Prisha Mosley Fights Against Unethical Medical Procedures

Mosley sued multiple doctors and health facilities on seven counts of fraud, facilitating fraud, breach of fiduciary duty rising to the level of constructive fraud, civil conspiracy, medical malpractice, negligent infliction of emotional distress and unfair and deceptive trade practices.

"Young people struggling with their mental health, like I was, deserve better," she said. "They need compassionate support. They do not deserve to be lied to and misled into life-altering medical procedures that only cause harm."

As for that loving and accepting gender-ideology community she thought she had? They weren't so loving and accepting, after all.

"As soon as I was no longer serving the cause, the call to the narrative, I became an enemy. All of the kindness and the love bombing, and 'it's going to get better' stopped," Mosley said. "Every single day I get threats and messages about how I have children's blood on my hands because of the testifying I've done, trying to prevent people from being medicalized when their bodies are healthy.

"It's wild, but this is what happens when you give children or the incredibly vulnerable and mentally distressed, wrong sex hormones and steroids and take away their body parts. That is what they do. It's heartbreaking."

Mosley concluded her conversation with Gaines by offering sage advice to everyone, not just people with a trans identity: Be confident in who you are — no matter what other people think or say.

"If you have an external locus of control, you need to rely on the validation of other people to stay alive, sane and safe. You might do something like lose your mind or feel unsafe or threatened if someone correctly sexes you — because you believe that you need other people to tell you that you're not a girl or you're not a boy constantly," she said.

"But if you have an internal locus of control, you can say, ‘I am what I am, I know what I am, and I know how to act like that person.’ Then, you won't have to beg the world to call you the proper pronouns."