Democrat Illegal Alien Enablers: Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable | Tomi Lahren

There are millions of people in this country who should not be here and of those millions, there are tens of thousands who are indeed murderers, and rapists, and traffickers, and abusers and monsters.

And lucky for them, Democrats have proudly vowed to protect them from deportation.

Imagine being so tone-deaf and stupid as an elected official you would seriously go ON CAMERA and proudly announce you’re gonna shield criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

It’s truly unfathomable. The American people want illegals out, the American people support mass deportation and for damn sure want criminal illegals out first and these mayors and governors want to protect them.

There’s your campaign ad to vote Republican for eternity, my friends.

And when you dig a little deeper, and it doesn’t take much digging, you realize your tax dollars are FUNDING, AIDING, AND ABETTING IN THE RAPES AND MURDERS of YOUR fellow AMERICANS.

Here’s the roommate of Laken Riley’s suspected killer, an illegal alien of course, TESTIFYING to my very point.

Your flippin’ tax dollars were USED to fly an illegal alien GANG MEMBER to Georgia where just months later he is accused and standing trial for her brutal murder.

THIS crap right here is a MAJOR REASON Donald Trump was elected three weeks ago and yet Democrat city and state leaders are puffing their chests bragging about how they’re gonna thwart deportation efforts and help shield illegals from the law.

And guess what else is oh so rich, these Libs are really complaining about how much it’ll cost to deport the rapists and murderers out of country because apparently, the Biden/Harris travel agency just provides a one-way ticket at our expense, our money and our lives.

But there is good news, January is coming. Donald Trump is coming. Tom Homan is coming.

And these liberal leaders- who are truly accessories to rape and murder- will not be able to stop it.

Your country is gonna be safe again and if that makes Democrat enablers uncomfortable, too bad. Get comfortable being uncomfortable.

Americans are gonna come first in our own country again.

You made the right choice on November 5th.

Those are my Final Thoughts.