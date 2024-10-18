Dave Ramsey Says He's Voting For Trump And Welcomes You To Try And 'Cancel' Him

Financial guru Dave Ramsey has held one of the largest audiences in media for more than two decades. He reaches more than 15 million listeners a week on radio.

This week, Ramsey explained to his audience that, to him, the election is simple: Donald Trump is the superior candidate. He then encouraged his audience to ask themselves the following questions:

"Where am I most likely to get a tax policy that I like? Where am I most likely to get an immigration policy I like? Where am I most likely to get a foreign policy I like? Where am I most likely to get a gun policy I like?"

Ramsey said he can quickly and clearly check off those boxes and land on Trump: "I'm gonna tell you, I'm voting for Donald Trump."

Ramsey acknowledged that some listeners will stop consuming his show as a result of his pro-Trump commentary. He's fine with that.

"Some of you are never gonna listen to me again after this. That's okay. I can deal with that. That has happened to me for 30 years."

Others will try to "cancel" him. Ramsey is fine with that, too.

"People have threatened me like, 'I'm going to cancel you.' That's hard to do. I own the show and so you're not gonna get to cancel me. So you can leave, but you can't cancel me."

There are not many voices in media with the financial security and proprietary relationships to truly consider themselves uncancelable. Ramsey is one of them.

His strategy for picking a candidate is also effective. His primary voting concerns are taxes, immigration, foreign policy, and guns. He's not alone.

According to Gallup, likely voters consider the following 10 topics most important to them heading into the election:

The economy Democracy Terrorism Types of Supreme Court justices candidates would pick Immigration Education Healthcare Gun policy Abortion Taxes

