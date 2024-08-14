Columbia University President Resigns After Antisemitism Scandal

Manouche Shafik, the president of Columbia University, resigned on Wednesday afternoon after a disastrous year that saw her preside over anti-Israel encampments on the school's campus.

Shafik had faced calls to step down for months following the escalation of protests and harassment on the Columbia campus. And particularly after disastrous congressional testimony in a hearing on antisemitism on college campuses.

READ: Robert Kraft Stops Donations To Columbia, Demands School End Antisemitic Protests

Shafik released a letter explaining her decision, saying that "divergent views" on campus had been difficult to deal with.

"I write with sadness to tell you that I am stepping down as president of Columbia University effective August 14, 2024. I have had the honor and privilege to lead this incredible institution, and I believe that—working together—we have made progress in a number of important areas. However, it has also been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community," she wrote.

"This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community. Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead. I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins."

Columbia University Resignation Ends A Reign Of Failure

Shafik's statement continued, expressing dismay at the "abuse" and "threats" that were rampant on the campus she ran.

"I have tried to navigate a path that upholds academic principles and treats everyone with fairness and compassion. It has been distressing—for the community, for me as president and on a personal level—to find myself, colleagues, and students the subject of threats and abuse. As President Lincoln said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand"—we must do all we can to resist the forces of polarization in our community. I remain optimistic that differences can be overcome through the honest exchange of views, truly listening, and—always—by treating each other with dignity and respect. Again, Columbia’s core mission to create and acquire knowledge, with our values as foundation, will lead us there."

The abuse that she references was so often directed at Jewish students. The same Jewish students that she so flippantly dismissed in her congressional testimony.

Shafik had every opportunity to stop the threats and abuse by protecting Jewish students and taking a strong stand against antisemitism. Instead, she wavered and appeased the protesters and encampment organizers. Then was dismissive of concerns from within and outside the university. It's about time she resigned. Though given Columbia's recent track record, how can anyone hope they replace her with someone better?

After all, encampments and protests are expected to continue indefinitely, while Jewish students remain unsafe. At least Shafik won't have to deal with it anymore.