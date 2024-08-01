CNN Is Worried That All Of Kamala Harris VP Options Are White Males

CNN host Kate Bolduan noticed a worrisome trend among the candidates presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris is considering as her running mate. They are all white men.

Bolduan asked Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul if she also noticed that, and if that bothers her:

"One thing that is noteworthy that cannot be missed is when we put up the screen of the shortlist, if you will, all of them, most of them, all of them are white men. Most of them are Democratic governors. You are a very prominent, very well-known, and respected Democratic governor yourself. Does it bother you that they’re all white men?" Bolduan asked the governor.

To Hochul's credit, she did not take the bait.

"I don’t want to look at gender here. I really don’t think it’s fair, because we have a lot of talented women governors. I text them all the time. The men are very talented. So that’s the beauty of what we have here, is that we have a lot of talent.

Hochul continued, "So I‘m not going to take offense that she doesn‘t pick a woman or a person, you know, from some particular state at all. Whoever she picks, it’s going to be a dynamic duo. No doubt about it."

We don't expect CNN to focus too much on Harris only considering white men for vice president. Most of the press has taken on the role of repackaging Harris as the one true answer to all of America's ills. Criticizing Harris in any way runs afoul of the playbook, which simply advises: help elect Kamala Harris at all costs.

Harris' VP shortlist includes Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Shapiro provides the most upside. There is no more crucial state than Pennsylvania, where Shapiro is viewed favorably. He is, however, Jewish. The far-left doesn't so much care for Jews, as evidenced by the past 10 months.

Gov. Shapiro is also the favorite at -169, per OddsChecker . Beshear (+600), Kelly (+700), and Waltz (+1350) are ranked second-fourth.

While Waltz seems like a dark horse, former Obama strategist and current mouthpiece David Axelrod argued that the Minnesota governor is running the most "aggressive" VP campaign.

"Whether he makes it or not, there's no doubt MN Gov. @Tim_Walz is running the most aggressive campaign for VP in the field," Axelrod posted on social media.