CNN/PBS Analyst Says Kamala Lost Because There's No 'Left-Wing Media Ecosystem'

Laura Barron-Lopez is a "political analyst" for CNN and PBS. According to her, Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election because she did not have a "media ecosystem" to help her.

"One thing that I think stands out also, we can't have this conversation, a little bit to your point, Dana, is that maybe it's not so much Democrats’ policies or messaging or the words they used specifically, but there is an entire right-wing media ecosystem that doesn’t exist on the left and it does not exist in the center or mainstream and people are getting their information in very different ways now," Barron-Lopez said Thursday on CNN.

Don't worry; we have video and audio:

Got that?

The media, which exhausted every resource at its disposal to stop Donald Trump from winning the election, is to blame for Harris losing. Likening Trump to Hitler, calling him a fascist, spreading hoax after hoax, and whitewashing Harris' entire background was not enough.

The argument that "the right-wing media ecosystem that doesn’t exist on the left" is so laughable that we almost feel guilty laughing at it. Yet here we are.

Left-wing media outlets far outnumber right-leading media brands. Barron-Lopez works for two of them: CNN and PBS. In addition, the left has ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, ESPN, Washington Post, USA Today, and LA Times on its side.

The Democratic Party also has a profound advantage on social media through Facebook, Google, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok – all of which have engaged in politically motivated censorship on behalf of the Democratic Party.

What about late-night television?

Last week, the Media Research Center reviewed every late-night joke told from September 3 through October 25. The results: 98% of jokes targeted Donald Trump.

Then there is Hollywood.

Here's a look at just some of the celebrities who endorsed Harris in 2024: Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Mark Cuban, will.i.am, Mick Jagger, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Cardi B, Don Omar, Gracie Abrams, Demi Lovato, Mumford & Sons, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Eminem, James Taylor, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Brittney Spencer, Margo Price, Cher, Clown Posse, Marc Anthony, Lizzo, Usher, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, and Neil Young.

The left-wing media ecosystem is real. It's overwhelming. Kamala Harris was just an atrocious candidate. And she lost badly, as a result.