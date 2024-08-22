CNN Credits DNC For Appealing To Men With Low Testosterone

CNN host Dana Bash asked viewers to consider a different perspective when viewing the Democratic National Convention. Bash says the Democrats are not trying to appeal to blue collar men. But rather men who are not "testosterone-laden."

"They are doing [this] to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, y’know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC or might want to listen to that," Bash argued.

She then credited the DNC for the number of women on stage over the past three days.

"Yes and there’s the gender gap, then there’s the idea that for the last month, the Democratic Party has been rallying around a woman at the top of the ticket.

"Which is- the only other time they did it, which is in 2016. And it has been noteworthy to see how they are learning about what to do and how to confront Donald Trump as the opponent to a woman. 2016 and now, very different campaigns, very different female candidates."

Bash sounds a bit like ESPN pundit Mina Kimes, who recently credited vice presidential nominee Tim Walz for oozing a different "type of masculinity" – a type that puts tampons in boys' bathrooms, that is.

Perhaps Bash's defense of the DNC played well inside the walls of CNN. However, she provided quite the fodder for the Americans who do not prefer grown soy boys:

It's as if Dana Bash was working on the set of "Saturday Night Live" – with the goal of mocking CNN and the Democrat Party.

It's as if Dana Bash was working on the set of "Saturday Night Live" – with the goal of mocking CNN and the Democrat Party.