Clinton, Obama Called In To Save Kamala...But Bill Just Said Quiet Part Out Loud About Border | Tomi Lahren

Things are not going well for Kamala Harris, so she’s calling in the reinforcements.

Last week it was Barack Obama who shamed black men on her behalf, and this week it’s Old Bill Clinton, who not only looks like the crypt keeper but might actually be helping to put the nail in Kamala’s presidential aspirations.

Here he is admitting that Kamala’s open border is responsible for the death of Laken Riley.

There’s a lot to pick through there.

First of all, Bill Clinton indeed looks like someone who is married to Hillary Clinton.

But aesthetics aside, what Bill said there is really quite something. So he full on admitted that Kamala’s open border killed Laken Riley and that illegals are not being vetted properly as they invade our nation. Yeah, no duh.

But then he went on to almost excuse that part away because we need workers due to falling birth rates.

And he said that again, here.

The party that advocates for unfettered, anytime, anywhere for any reason abortion is now bitching about low birth rates, that’s really something.

But what’s really wild about his premise is how little he and others in his party regard immigrants themselves.

Oh, we know they don't give a hoot about Americans and what illegal immigration does to ravage and bankrupt our communities, point well taken on that one. We are more than aware.

But look how they talk about the migrants they're importing. They really believe the most these people can be are low-wage and low-skilled laborers.

That we need them to clean our homes and pick our vegetables.

To me, this really just proves how little regard that party has for the human experience.

It’s all a means to an end. The people caught up in it are nothing more than acceptable loss. Collateral damage. A number. A fruit picker. A mail-in voter.

So the next time a Democrat politician tries to convince you his or her approach is about compassion, you just remind them of how they themselves regard the people they are actively importing to overrun our communities.

And those are my Final Thoughts.