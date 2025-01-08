CDC Director Proves That 'Experts' Have Learned Nothing From COVID

The CDC unequivocally failed in its mission before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started by failing to roll out correct testing early on, leading to widespread criticism. It initially recommended against masking, following decades of science and evidence, then flip-flopped based on an article by a sociologist in the New York Times. Seriously.

They spent the next few years issuing contradictory, inaccurate guidance, seamlessly shifting from "put anything in front of your face" to double masking to "higher grade" masks, all without any supporting evidence. They published atrocious study after atrocious study, relying on junk "science" that was quickly and easily debunked. Then they refused to listen to or learn from any of the many criticisms of their work.

They've recommended that six-month-old babies get COVID vaccines, based on nothing. They happily worked with their Democrat partners in the teacher's unions to get schools closed and keep them closed, despite overwhelming evidence that school closures were unnecessary and ineffective. They made insane vaccine recommendations that were confusing, overbearing and gave rise to the disgraceful, harmful embarrassment of widespread vaccine mandates.

That's just scratching the surface of CDC incompetence and malicious partisanship. You'd think that after their performance was widely and deservedly panned, there'd be some soul-searching on behalf of its leadership and a commitment to do better. But as outgoing CDC director Mandy Cohen revealed in a recent letter, that couldn't be further from the truth.

CDC Hasn't Learned Anything From Their COVID Failures

Mandy Cohen, whose time as head of the CDC is mercifully coming to an end as the Trump administration takes over in Washington, wrote in the Financial Times that her biggest concern isn't that the agency is fundamentally broken, but that Donald Trump might try to fix it.



"A new administration and a new Congress will have new priorities for public health in America. That’s to be expected. But when it comes to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which I’ve been privileged to lead, it is critical that changes be based on the agency’s current reality, not on outdated criticisms or partisan misimpressions," Cohen wrote.

"Outdated criticisms?"

"Partisan misimpressions?"

The CDC still, to this day, claims on their website that masks prevent COVID transmission.

"Wearing a mask can help lower the risk of respiratory virus transmission. When worn by a person with an infection, masks reduce the spread of the virus to others. Masks can also protect wearers from breathing in infectious particles from people around them. Different masks offer different levels of protection. Wearing the most protective one you can comfortably wear for extended periods of time that fits well (completely covering the nose and mouth) is the most effective option," is a direct quote from their website.

None of this is true. It's completely unsupported by all available scientific evidence. It's on their website today, in January 2025. There's nothing "outdated" about criticizing them for continuing to spread nonsense and purposefully mislead people about important, life-altering decisions. And as we've seen in recent weeks, partisan hospital administrators continue to rely on the CDC's guidance to force mask mandates on the public. In 2025.

READ: 'Experts' Running The COVID Playbook Again As Mask Mandates Return

But her concern isn't about fixing the obvious structural issues of incompetence and stupidity at the CDC, it's about losing funding.

"People who care about public health in America have reason for concern. Vast funding cuts for the CDC were proposed last year by the House of Representatives," she says.

She continues by claiming that the agency has "learned" from their pandemic mistakes.

"However, it would be a mistake to make changes based on outdated pandemic-era frustrations. Yes, the CDC could have done better during the pandemic response. But the agency took responsibility for those shortcomings and has changed. We listened, we learned and we took action."

This is nonsense. They've done nothing to fix what they got wrong, or the mistakes in how they handled COVID. They haven't changed a thing. They are still a global outlier, demanding children get COVID shots that are specifically not recommended or prohibited in other European countries.

Sure enough, she wants the new administration to give the CDC more money to continue doing atrocious, partisan work.

"This is not the time to roll back such progress, but to build on it — to continue investing in a stronger CDC rather than endangering it."

"Nothing less than the health of America is at stake."

The health of America IS at stake, and under the CDC's ever-increasing influence, it's only gotten worse.

Their COVID recommendations were and are a disaster. They were instrumental in harming millions of children with school closures. They wanted to prioritize "equity" over targeting what they claimed were life-saving vaccines towards the elderly. Only to see intelligent politicians like Ron DeSantis ignore them. They supported vaccine mandates, made inaccurate and unjustified claims about vaccinated people being unable to get or spread COVID.

Every single thing the CDC touched during COVID made things worse. And as a result, what they want now is more money, with no accountability, no progress, and no awareness. Sounds about right.