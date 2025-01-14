Calm Down People: Carrie Underwood Can Sing For Trump, May Even Be A Conservative. So What. | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

The great and talented country music mega star, Carrie Underwood is set to become a MAGA star next Monday when she sings "America the Beautiful" at Trump’s inauguration. 

And some of her leftist fans are pretty outraged over it because they apparently were caught off guard to learn that a Christian country singer, mother, and wife of an outspoken former NHL player might possibly be…A CONSERVATIVE!!!

The Left Melts Down About Carrie Underwood

The Leftists just cannot take it when someone, anyone, in the spotlight has a more conservative worldview.

And I know some are pointing out that simply singing at an inauguration for Trump doesn’t mean she leans conservative, but come on.

We all know if you’re a public figure and you voluntarily choose to associate yourself with Trump in any way, form, or fashion, you’re probably a conservative. 

Difference is, Carrie hasn’t thrown it in people’s faces because that’s not her job. 

But I can tell ya, I’d bet the farm she’s a card-carrying Conservative. 

And to those triggered by that, get over it. 

She’s not Taylor Swift, she’s not Kelsey Ballerini, she’s an actual country music singer with actual country music fans. 

The Leftists have monopolized every genre, every area of entertainment and music and film and TV but you don’t have country music and you never will. 

You can take Beyonce back, as well. We’re good. 

And good for Carrie. I can’t wait to hear her sing for God and Country. 

And those are my Final Thoughts.

