Buckle Up, America: An XL Plan To Return To Energy Independence Soon To Be Unleashed By Trump | Tomi Lahren

Let me tell you a little something about the Keystone XL pipeline. On his first day in office, President Joe CANCELED it for no reason beyond a worthless green virtue signal. 

His administration even had to quietly admit how costly that virtue signal was.

In a congressionally-mandated report from the Department of Energy, we see that the pipeline would’ve created up to 59,000 jobs AND would have had a positive economic impact of between $3.4-9.6 billion. 

AND let’s not forget… the cancellation of that pipeline put a dent in our energy independence and helped contribute to rising gas prices.

This was all especially infuriating for me given that pipeline was set to run through my home state of South Dakota, bolstering the state’s economy and providing high-paying and reliable jobs for thousands in and around my state. 

When Joe canceled that pipeline, the people of Phillip, South Dakota were left high, dry and screwed. And it wasn’t just the workers on the actual pipeline project, but small mom-and-pop businesses in the surrounding towns that were counting on those jobs and that revenue to boost their own businesses. Once again, Democrats happily screwed small town America and flyover country to appease the climate change hypocrites who fly private. 

But there’s good news, our president-elect Donald J. Trump has reportedly vowed to bring it back. 

Now that won’t be easy, given the pipeline’s developer TC Energy has given up on it thanks to Joe and no longer owns the pipeline system, and also thanks to Joe, portions of the pipeline in both the U.S. and Canada have already been dug up thanks to the executive order out of 2021. 

But guess what, folks, where there’s a will there’s a way and if there’s one person I trust to do whatever he can to bring back the pipeline and other pipelines and other American energy projects, it’s Donald J. Trump. 

And whether it's Keystone XL or more drilling or fracking or leases for liquid natural gas projects, I know Trump will unleash the full potential of American energy independence and when he does, the prices of everything - not just gas at your local pump - will go down. 

There is hope on the horizon and for the first time in 4 years, that hope is reserved for the American people.

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

