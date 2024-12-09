Bishop Who Accused OutKick of 'Anti-Black Hate' Calls White Men 'What's Wrong With America'

We hadn't heard from our good friend Bishop Talbert Swan in quite a while. The bishop describes himself as a "pastor, prelate, activist, radio host and NAACP president."

He is best known for tweeting about once a month that white people are an "unrelenting, demonic force of evil." He also frequently refers to white people as "crackers" on X.

Nice guy.

Swan is not a fan of Caitlin Clark, either. In April, Swan called fans of Clark part of the "Mayo Posse," "non-melanated bigots," and a bunch of "Ku Klux Kaitlyn."

Damn, the Mayo Posse.

At OutKick, we questioned Swan's framing of Clark's fans. We don't believe they are all racists. He didn't like that. He responded in rage by labeling the author of this article and this site – wait for it – racist.

Specifically, he claimed, "Bobby Burack is a well-documented anti-Black racist who writes for Outkick, an extreme, alt-right, anti-Black, racist, sports rag with a documented history of faux journalism and attacking Black people for condemning anti-Black racism."

Ouch.

What evidence did he provide that I am a "well-documented anti-Black racist" and that OutKick is an "an extreme, alt-right, anti-Black sports rag with a documented history of faux journalism"?

He didn't provide any. We have asked him for examples.

That said, as we awaited for him to provide proof of our anti-black racism, we noticed one of his newer rants. Over the weekend, Bishop Talbert Swan uploaded his latest radio episode to X. The title: "White Men Are What's Wrong With America."

Quite bold.

In the segment, Swan explains why white men are evil, owe him reparations, and ought to be shunned. If NAACP presidents could be racist – according to Swan, black people cannot be racist – the rant would be considered racist.

And very hateful.

As would some of his other comments since accusing OutKick of monetizing racism. He has a new nickname for the white folks. Err, a few nicknames. They include "melanin deficient demons." And "mayonnaise drippers." And "melanin deficient monsters."

Which is your favorite?

Here's a look at what else the bishop has had to say of late:



Have a blessed day, Bishop.