Barack Obama Gets Mad At Black Men For Not Supporting Kamala Enough

Barack Obama is very, very disappointed in you. And well, everyone. The man who likes to think of himself as the single best arbiter of what is True and Good this side of Anthony Fauci is mad at other men who don't want to vote for Kamala Harris.

So mad, in fact, that he's embarked on a lecture tour to tell those men, particularly black men, that they need to shut up and do what he says instead of thinking for themselves. During one stop in Pittsburgh, Obama with a disapproving look said that he hasn't seen the same level of support and enthusiasm from "the brothers" as when he was running.

"Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that," Obama continued, saying that the "women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time.

"When we get in trouble and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting."

Barack Obama Doesn't Understand Kamala Harris' Falling Support

One of the reasons the race between Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is so close is that men are abandoning the Democratic Party in droves. And Obama clearly doesn't understand why.

The message coming from the left has, for years, been that men are the cause of all of society's problems. Predominantly white men, but men nonetheless. Obama as a chief practioner of identity politics was and is a major contributor to that ideological agenda. Younger men though, are sick of being told from a young age that they're evil or oppressive or "fascist" for being born male.

Every single day, the talking heads on CNN and MSNBC bemoan the rise of popular male podcast hosts like Joe Rogan, or intellectuals like Jordan Peterson. Because they contradict the preferred, Obama-era messaging that men are bad and women are good. Sure enough, men don't like a candidate who exemplifies the continuation of that ideology.

Unsurprisingly, one of Obama's most reliable voting blocs was suburban white women, and for that demographic, Kamala Harris represents yet another opportunity for them to use their political identity and vote to pledge allegiance to virtue. But men, and in increasing numbers, black men, aren't following suit. Sorry Barack, but you started it.