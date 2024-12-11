Asleep At The Wheel Government And Sleepy Joe Somehow Can't Figure Out New Jersey Drone Problem | Tomi Lahren

Large drones, some reportedly the size of small cars, have been hovering over New Jersey and now even parts of New York for several weeks now and residents are getting pretty pissed off about it.

Or, I guess, more specifically, pissed off by the lack of urgency, accountability or give-a-damn they’ve been getting from the government.

It’s not normal to have large and professional grade drones hovering over an American state for weeks on end, likely surveilling sensitive infrastructure or sites including President-Elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course and residence.

While the FBI is supposedly investigating, they just don’t know who’s operating the drone…

New Jersey Democrat Governor Phil Murphy is also on the case, though he doesn’t know the source or origin of these SUV-sized drones, he is confident there is no known threat to the public at this time.

I’m sure the folks living in the flight path are super comforted with that rock-solid assurance.

Good Lord, does our current government give one single iota of a crap about protecting this country from enemies foreign or domestic?

Because it sure as heck does not feel that way, not at all.

Whether its drones over New Jersey, a Chinese spy balloon that traversed several states for a week, or a wide open southern border, it sure feels like our federal government is asleep at the wheel.

Well, we know Joe Biden is. And it really feels like the motto of this whole regime is let’s just give everyone the benefit of the doubt and wait and see.

January 20th is coming. Let’s just hope the aliens don’t invade in the meantime, and if they do, may I suggest starting in California. They won’t know the difference!

Those are my Final Thoughts.