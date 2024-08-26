Poll: Americans Under 35 Would Rather Quit Their Job Than Work With People With Different Political Views

Americans are growing more intolerant by the generation.

The job search company Indeed conducted a Harris Poll to explore how younger generations in America feel about a politically diverse workplace. The results were troubling.

Specifically, 40% of employees aged 18 to 34 said they would quit their job over political differences with their co-workers and CEO.



Of course, we'd have more sympathy if the employees willing to quit were facing discrimination at work over their political beliefs. That happens, particularly to conservatives in hyper-liberal workplaces.

But that is not the case here. Rather, many workers under 35 are simply unwilling to work with people with opposing views on politics.

New York Post columnist Rikki Schlott called the results "dangerous for a diverse democracy like ours." Adding, the poll "demonstrates a remarkable disregard for other viewpoints, and a total lack of curiosity about how others think and why they believe what they do."

Instead of entering the workforce open-minded, Zoomers and Millennials are determined to surround themselves with people who only affirm their political views.

Around 53% of employees under 35 say that the entirety of their company or corporate leadership is specifically aligned with one singular political party.

Zoomers and Millennials believe they have the world all figured out. They believe anyone who challenges their opinions is unworthy of their time. It's no wonder each generation is more entitled than the last.

Entitled and tribal.

The tribalization of American society has greatly fractured the ability for some Americans to respect people on the other side of the political spectrum. Through social media, Americans are programmed to develop passionate thoughts and never show signs of wavering.

Based on the polls, the programming is working.

America is at its strongest when voters can find common ground. The more we are united, the more powerful we are. A divided nation cannot rise to demand change from its leaders.

Put simply, no group is more satisfied to learn that nearly half of workers under 35 say they’d quit their job over political differences than the people in charge.

"The fact that almost half of us would rather quit our jobs over politically charged factions than be open to respectfully coexisting is a telling sign of just how divisive we’ve become," Indeed said in a statement about the poll.

Indeed (no pun intended).

