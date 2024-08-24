Anthony Fauci Hospitalized With West Nile Virus

Anthony Fauci, the 83-year-old former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was hospitalized this month to be treated for West Nile virus.

Fauci was reportedly hospitalized for six days, though has since been sent home to continue recuperating. The Washington Post quoted a spokesperson for Fauci who said "A full recovery is expected."

The West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne illness, typically transmitted when a mosquito bites an infected bird, before people and other animals. West Nile is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the United States, according to the CDC. Around 1,800 people were hospitalized in 2023, with 182 deaths attributed in 2023. There have been 216 confirmed cases in the United States in 2024.

Including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci Sure To Blame Himself For Not Taking Proper Precautions

After Fauci's handling of COVID, where he primarily blamed individuals for not taking enough useless precautions, it'll be fascinating to see if he blames himself for getting a mosquito bite.

Or maybe he'll realize that demonizing others for an unavoidable situation wasn't the right course of action.

Based on Fauci's actions and public statements to this point and the lack of humility, intellectual honesty and consistency he's demonstrated, that seems unlikely.

READ: Anthony Fauci's New Covid Book Is Even Worse Than Expected, And It's Full Of Revisionist History

Fauci making a full recovery is good news; no one should wish harm or death on those they disagree with. Unfortunately, many of Fauci's friends and allies in the Democrat Party, press and social media left did just that with COVID.