Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasted After Criticizing Israel For Handheld Devices Attack

Alexandria Ocascio-Cortez showed once again on Thursday that her criticism of Israel is completely disconnected from any reasonable, rational interpretation of events.

AOC, who shares her unhinged, rabid hatred of Israel with her antisemitic "Squad" compatriots, posted on X about Israel's mind-blowing targeting of Hezbollah terrorists. In a masterstroke of military strategy, the Israeli army seemingly hacked the pagers of Hezbollah members throughout Lebanon, rigging them to explode at the same time.

It's hard to imagine an act of war that could be more effective in limiting civilian casualties. Those who had a pager, signifying their allegiance to a terrorist group, were directly targeted. As opposed to air raids, hand-to-hand combat or drone strikes, it's significantly less impactful on innocent people.

And it still wasn't enough for AOC.

"Israel's pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians," she posted. "This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict. Congress needs a full accounting of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology."

The ignorance, stupidity and commitment to lying would be surprising, if it weren't coming from one of Congress' most prolific spreaders of idiocy.

AOC Shows That Her Hatred Of Israel Is Never-ending

Not once in her statement did AOC mention that Israel severely wounded Hezbollah's ability to conduct operations while limiting civilian casualties as much as humanly possible. Not once did AOC bring up that Hezbollah targeted innocent Israeli children in an attack on a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

She doesn't care about attacks harming innocent people, if those innocent people are Israeli. And many on X noticed.

Many of AOC's pals on the political left agreed with her; that one of the most targeted strikes in the history of warfare simply isn't good enough. Israel cannot attack, it can only be attacked, and lose civilians and soldiers in the process. Terrorist attacks aren't grounds for criticism, responding is.

AOC is one of the many examples of the modern left, where intellectual rot, obsession with delusional notions of "colonialism" and hatred of Israel has overcome any semblance of rational human thought. This is just the latest in a long list of examples.