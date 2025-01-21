Al Sharpton Threatens To Boycott Any Company That Discontinues DEI

Rev. Al Sharpton is threatening to boycott any U.S. company that dares to discontinue its investments in DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies, a frequent trend for major corporations over the past six months.

Sharpton announced the boycott plans while giving a speech for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Metropolitan AME Church in Washington DC, Mediaite reports.

The notorious race-grifting dirtbag then detailed to MSNBC host Joy Reid, another race-grifting dirtbag, that his National Action Network would pick "two or three companies" to boycott first.

"I saw Dr. King twice as a kid, but I joined the movement when I was 12 in the north. And what made Dr. King a national figure is what we picked up today at Metropolitan AME, a church that had the funeral of Frederick Douglass and where the body of Rosa Parks was brought. Dr. King called an economic boycott as Martin III just talked about, and hit them in the pocketbook," Sharpton said.

"And what we said today is that these companies that are now saying they’re going to back up off of diversity and equity and inclusion, should therefore not have a diverse consumer base. You don’t want diversity, then we should not buy your products, and we’re going to name what we’re going to take 90 days, work with other groups and come up with two or three companies that we’re going to make the example of Dr. King… Donald Trump can’t make us spend money for companies that will not deal and commit and continue with diversity and equity and inclusion."

Earlier this month, Meta, Amazon, and McDonald’s announced plans to scale back DEI efforts, drawing the ire of racially obsessed footsoldiers like Sharpton.

We are sure they are shaking in their boots over the thought of a Sharpton-led boycott.

Per usual, what irritates Sharpton the most is good for most Americans. In the simplest terms, DEI is a concept that orders the rewarding and punishing of Americans based solely on the color of their skin.

DEI is what we call excused racism, the theory that society must racially discriminate against supposedly privileged groups to achieve true racial impartiality. In reality, a society can only achieve racial impartiality through meritocracy.

Excuse racism is still, by definition, racism. No wonder. Al Sharpton is such a fan.

By the way, MSNBC has still not commented on Sharpton's nonprofit organization receiving $250,000 donations from Kamala Harris' campaign a few weeks before interviewing Harris on MSNBC ahead of the election, a donation he did not disclose to the network ahead of time.

MSNBC has previously suspended Joe Scarborough and Keith Olbermann for similar ethics violations, but not Sharpton.

In other words, DEI is still alive and well at MSNBC.