An NFL Season Without Bill Belichick? The Possibility Is Seriously Upon Us

Videos by OutKick

Can you imagine the NFL without Bill Belichick? Without him taking away the other team’s best weapon and keeping opposing quarterbacks awake at night? Without him growling complaints at officials and grunting answers at reporters?

Belichick has worked in the NFL every season since 1975 when he got his start as a 23-year-old special assistant for the Colts. His job back then was getting coffee and running mimeographed copies of game plans to assistant coaches.

Mimeographed copies for the Batlimore Colts.

That’s how far back we’re talking.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Belichick Out Of NFL For First time since 1975?

And here it is 49 years later and we’re potentially staring at Belichick being out of the league while he’s still 15 victories short of breaking Don Shula’s all-time record as the winningest coach ever.

(Yes, Miami Dolphins fans are feeling pretty good right now).

The possibility Belichick might not get rehired as a head coach for the 2024 season started to peek through during the job search process this past week when the Atlanta Falcons interviewed Belichick a second time. But didn’t immediately hire him.

The Falcons have now hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their coach. And like Belichick, Morris comes with previous head coaching experience as he was the Buccaneers coach from 2009 to 2011.

But unlike Belichick, Morris is getting his second chance as a head coach at age 47.

And Belichick is looking for his third head coaching opportunity at age 71.

The problem is the Falcons were the only team that has shown interest enough in Belichick as to interview him.

Seven teams aside from the New England Patriots, where Belichick coached since 2000, had openings when the current hiring cycle began. Five of those teams have filled their openings.

FOXBORO, Mass. – Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots congratulates Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks after a Seahawks win at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Belichick Chances Of Head Coach Job Dwindle

And now only the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks remain in the market for a coach.

Neither of those teams has shown any public or leaked interest in Belichick. Even though both would obviously benefit from hiring Belichick.

The Seahawks weeks ago fired 72-year-old Pete Carroll and have gone on a chase for a younger upgrade. Belichick fits in both regards!

Fine, so maybe that’s not his path back to the sideline.

But the problem is the Washington job isn’t necessarily a path cleared for him, either, although it does make some logical sense.

The Commanders have been linked to multiple candidates. But haven’t been linked at all to Belichick so far.

They had online interviews with Ravens associate HC/DL coach Anthony Weaver and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald before general manager Adam Peters was hired. They’ve also interviewed their offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Morris before was hired by Atlanta.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Vice President of Player Personnel Adam Peters of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium on December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Commander GM Adam Peters Worked For Belichick

The Washington job might be considered a fit in that new general manager Adam Peters started his NFL career in 2003. In New England.

Peters spent six seasons with the Patriots as Belichick, Tom Brady and a crew of very talented personnel people and role players brought two Super Bowl championships to the dynasty.

But that experience has not so far moved Peters to reconnect with Belichick.

And that leaves the man who has won more NFL games than any of the candidates who have collectively interviewed for all the head coach openings this hiring cycle with only a couple of options:

Belickick can swallow his pride and perhaps be someone’s defensive coordinator. He did that in 1996-99 under Bill Parcells in New England and with the New York Jets.

He can serve as a “consultant” for some team needing experience for a young coach. (If some team’s young coach needs that experience maybe the team should’ve hired Belichick).

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a press conference after a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 07. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Belichick Options Seem Limited

He can also go on television as an analyst.

Or he can take the year off and hope to return in 2025 when perhaps half-a-dozen jobs come open again, as they do pretty much after every season.

All of those options would have to be blows to Belichick’s ego. Because they all sound, well, beneath him.

Can you imagine working as a defensive coordinator at age 71 under a head coach that knows less about the game than you?

Can you imagine Belichick, at age 72, looming as a shadow for any coach struggling to win games next December or January? Or packing his briefcase again next January, after a year away from the game, to try to land a new gig?

That would have to feel humbling. That was definitely unexpected only a few weeks ago.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero