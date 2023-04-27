An Austin, Texas Street Fighter Actually Backs Up His Trash Talk, Whips Some Guy’s Ass

Videos by OutKick

I saw this one pop up early this morning from the absolute genius at Texeas Street Fights who just hangs out around Austin bars and waits for people to fight in the streets.

He hits play on his iPhone 14 and I believe throws it into cinematic mode which activates 4k, or something like that, and then he records some of the highest-definition street fighting the Internet has ever seen. Earlier this month, he recorded several biggins’ gettin’ after it in a nasty street brawl that had the Internet talking.

Now it’s time for some serious street fight tough guy talk, but this time there’s a twist from the normal outcome when one guy does all the talking.

This time, the trash talk guy actually wins the street fight. Let’s get to the action:

It feels like, ultimately, AI is going to take footage from Texas Street Fights TV and turn this into some sort of action flick that will be released in theaters in 2026. Watch that video tell me that’s not the best high-quality fight footage you’ve ever seen on the Internet.

You’re lying, if you say there’s better footage out there.

As for the fight, you have to give fired up tough guy credit for winning this street fight. He landed the punches — his buddies also seemed to take care of things in the stands — and secured the TKO before the 5-0s showed up to put a stop to the bout.

The only other thing that stood out after slowing down the footage was that tatted up guy who took the L seemed to enter the fight wearing a thong. That’s an interesting approach you don’t see very often from the Austin, Texas street fighting game.

As they like to say, stay weird, Austin.