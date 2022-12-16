An Aquarium Exploded And Now There’s 1,500 Fish And Tons Of Water All Over The Street

In a scene that would give Nemo a panic attack, a massive Berlin aquarium ruptured this morning, sending 1,500 fish and over 250,000 gallons of water pouring onto the street!

Over 100 emergency responders rushed to Berlin’s popular Mitte district where the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium once stood. The “Aqua-Dom” saltwater aquarium was located near the lobby of the Berlin Radisson Blu hotel.

A Berlin aquarium exploded on Friday sending 1,500 fish into the middle of the streets along with tons of water. (Aqua-Dom Aquarium / Reuters)

The aquarium stood 52 feet high and 38 feet in diameter.

“It was a full-on tsunami,” Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said in a press conference.

One guest told Reuters that “it felt like an earthquake.”

Bro what the fuck the fish tank of my hotel just exploded in the middle of the night WHATS GOING ON. #radissonblu #Berlin #aquarium #Explosion pic.twitter.com/Od8iS9YxBN — Niklas Scheele (@niklas_scheele) December 16, 2022

NONE OF THE AQUARIUM’S FISH SURVIVED

The Radisson Collection Hotel Berlin is closed until further notice. Investigators will assess any possible structural damage. All 350 hotel guests have been relocated.

Thankfully only two people were injured from the explosion. Authorities believe the toll would have been much higher if it happened later in the day.

Berlin authorities do not believe the explosion was sabotage. An investigation is currently ongoing.

The fish all died, according to a spokesperson for Union Investment which manages the real estate of the property.

You just know PETA is going to be pissed.