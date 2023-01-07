An Actual Fist Fight Nearly Broke Out In The U.S. Congress On Friday

How’s the United States doing these days?

Well, we literally almost had a fist fight in the House of Representatives last night.

I’m not kidding.

Wild. Mike Rogers of Alabama has to be held back from Gaetz. #HouseofRepresentatives pic.twitter.com/szHopiISv4 — Ellen McNamara (@Fox10Ellen) January 7, 2023

Wild scene as Rep. Mike Rogers has to be physically restrained by another member while going after Gaetz as McCarthy tries to secure final votes pic.twitter.com/c0u2lZxgYr — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 7, 2023

REP. ROGERS ALMOST ATTACKED REP. GAETZ

Finally – some real emotion and passion inside Congress!

What you see is Representative-elect Mike Rogers of Alabama confronting Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz after the 14th round of voting for the new Speaker of the House. Gaetz has been outspoken and continued to not vote for Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California, who had been just a few votes shy of the the needed amount to become the new Speaker of the House.

Gaetz had once again held up McCarthy’s eventual election by voting “present.” McCarthy needed just one more vote at the time.

Clearly, Congressman Rogers had enough – as the 64-year-old was like ‘the hell with this,’ and just went right at Gaetz.

Look at the video again – Rogers had to be restrained by North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson, who put Rogers in a WWE-like submission move!

Congressman Rogers had to be restrained before attacking Congressman Gaetz in the House of Representatives (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik))

MCCARTHY WAS EVENTUALLY VOTED IN AS SPEAKER

Now THIS is the type of stuff I’m talking about!

Our politicians finally showing REAL emotion?! Isn’t this what we’ve always wanted people?!

Of course the optics couldn’t come for a worst time for the Republican Party as they have been getting slammed across the mainstream media and by Democrats for taking four days to finally get enough approval for McCarthy to become the new Speaker. This after the GOP took control of the House majority after November’s midterm elections.

McCarthy was voted in by a very slim majority vote of 216-212 with six Republicans voting ‘present.’

The House’s 15 ballots was the highest number for the Speaker position since 1859.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)





One thing’s for certain – there’s clearly a lot of passionate drama taking place in the House right now.

Grab the popcorn because I think Congress just became a must-watch spectacle.

For better or worse.