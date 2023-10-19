Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC Alumnus, Goes Full Leprechaun To Pay Off ‘Agreement’ With Lions Teammate

Videos by OutKick

Notre Dame scored a massive win over the USC Trojans last Saturday. The game capped a run of four-straight games against ranked opponents in which the Irish went 2-2. Unfortunately for Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a USC alumnus, he had to pay an “agreement” made with teammate Julian Okwara, a Notre Dame alum.

I say “agreement” because that’s what St. Brown called it. Why did he call it that? He doesn’t want to be suspended by the NFL, of course.

St. Brown showed up to the team’s facility on Wednesday to find a full leprechaun costume waiting at his locker. The receiver donned the outfit for his media availability on Thursday.

Former USC Trojans and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown lost an “agreement” with current teammate and former Notre Dame alumnus Julian Okwara. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He made sure to point out that the pair didn’t “bet” and, even if they did, it didn’t happen on NFL property. God forbid the NFL find out and suspend either player for making a “bet” on a college football game.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown lost an “agreement” with Julian Okwara over the USC-Notre Dame game. St. Brown played at USC. Okwara played at Notre Dame. Notre Dame won.



St. Brown’s punishment? Wearing this costume, waiting for him at his locker. pic.twitter.com/CaaL921Gfb — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 19, 2023

Fans noticed how St. Brown emphasized that no “bets” were made in the Detroit Lions facilities.

"We made an agreement – OUTSIDE the facilities" is just deeply funny to me for some reason — Cameron (@CammmmFryzel) October 19, 2023

OUTSIDE THE FACILITY…did I mention it was outside of the facility? — SiberianSneaks (@SiberianSneaks) October 19, 2023

Amon-Ra needing to say “outside the facility” is the verbal equiv of Mickey D’s embossing “coffee is hot” on their styrofoam cups. I hope the NFL further revise their gambling policy to be just about gambling on the NFL.🤞 — Dan Pask 🟧 (@dansmarmite) October 19, 2023

Clearly, the NFL is not going to punish players for these types of bets, and it appears Amon-Ra St. Brown is making fun of the league’s gambling policy.

Which is, objectively, a funny joke.

As is St. Brown donning a full leprechaun costume. Additionally, the Lions are 5-1, one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and clearly having fun.

Something tells me this wouldn’t be as funny if St. Brown played for, say, the Chicago Bears — like his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown.

But he doesn’t, so it is.