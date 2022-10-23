Lions Star Ruled Out With A Concussion After Taking A Big Hit

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is done for the day against the Cowboys.

St. Brown suffered a big shot early in the game during the first quarter after making a catch for a short gain.

He appeared to be a little shaken up as he briefly talked to the ref before jogging off.

St. Brown has been ruled out for the rest of today's game due to a concussion. pic.twitter.com/B2xjhpvXs7 — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 23, 2022

Shortly after the former USC standout took the hit, the team announced on Twitter that he was done for the rest of the matchup with a concussion.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Concussion, Out — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 23, 2022

Ever since Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a very scary concussion, head injuries have been focused on even more than usual in the NFL.

Now, players can be held out if they display “gross motor instability regardless of any possible contributing factors,” according to an agreement between the league and NFLPA. That means a player can pass the concussion test and still be held out if it appears he’s struggling.

It’s not known right now if Amon-Ra St. Brown failed the initial protocol or was held out after passing because he exhibited other issues.

Amon-Ra St. Brown out against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RNBWCV/status/1584237288845807616)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has also turned into a very solid receiving option for the Lions. On the season, he has 271 yards and three touchdowns. Since entering the league in 2021, he has a total of 1,183 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

He quickly turned into one of Jared Goff’s most favorite targets.

Amon-Ra St. Brown ruled out with a concussion against the Cowboys. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the situation Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with isn’t overly serious, and he’s back to 100% sooner than later.