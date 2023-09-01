Americans Agree President Joe Biden Is Corrupt, Poll Finds

Videos by OutKick

Just around half of the country thinks Joe Biden is corrupt, a new YouGov poll found.

The polls come on the heels of a House Oversight Committee uncovering incriminating evidence about Biden’s knowledge while vice president of his son’s influence-peddling racket with China, Ukraine, Russia, and Romania.

The public perception of Biden shifted downward despite a lack of mainstream news coverage of his involvement in Hunter’s corrupt business dealings.

“Among Americans who voted for Biden in the 2020 election, a full 13% have been red-pilled,” writes New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, who reported the YouGov results.

“They have eyes, and common sense, and somehow the avalanche of incriminating evidence spewing forth from the House Oversight Committee has managed to bypass the gatekeepers of the media and slowly permeate the public consciousness.”

Last month, during the hearing, Hunter’s former business partner Devon Archer testified that Joe Biden attended a 2015 dinner with a top executive of a Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma, that had paid his son $83,000 per month — which Biden and his camp repeatedly denied.

BEIJING, CHINA – DECEMBER 04: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden waves as he walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden (C) and son Hunter Biden (R) at the airport December 4, 2013 in Beijing, China. Biden is on the first leg of his week-long visit to Asia. (Photo by Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images)

The testimony caused the Washington Post to quietly update a previously posted article reporting that Biden never attended the dinner or met Vadym Pozharskyi, a Burisma advisor.

According to Archer, Biden spoke directly with Pozharskyi and stayed for the entirety of the dinner in a private room.

Biden’s reps lied about that night. To both the Washington Post and American voters.

Devine says we didn’t “need a bank statement with Joe’s name on it or a secret recording of the Big Guy shaking down some Ukrainian oligarch to know what is going on.”

However, the survey found that voters did, in fact, need more evidence, which the hearing provided.

Joe Biden’s knowledge of influence-peddling could be a key talking point during the 2024 election — along with his cognitive decline, crumbling economy, and chaos at the border.

The YouGov poll suggests it should be.

Americans are concerned about how Hunter exploited his father’s status as VP, of which was seemingly Joe aware, to shake down foreign oligarchs.

As they should be.

“The Biden Crime Family,” as critics call them, is not a right-wing conspiracy.

Hunter’s laptop, witnesses, former business partners, and the House Oversight Committee have each legitimized claims that the family used Joe’s position as VP to obtain power and fortune.