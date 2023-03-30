Netflix’s Boston Marathon Bombing Documentary Looks Like A Must-Watch For History Buffs

Videos by OutKick

Netflix is dropping a Boston Marathon bombing documentary, and it looks like it’s going to be epic.

While a lot of Netflix’s content is very hit or miss, the streaming giant consistently pumps out great documentaries. There’s a legit argument to be made it’s what Netflix does best.

Now, the company will dive into the terrorist attack in the three-part series “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing.”

Netflix provides the following description of what fans can expect:

The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing paralyzed a great American city on what was supposed to be its happiest day. Ten years later, this three-part series delves into the massive manhunt that followed the tragedy, as remembered by the law enforcement officials who brought the bombers to justice and the survivors caught in the crossfire.

The Boston Marathon bombing was a horrible act of evil.

On April 15, 2013, terrorist scumbags Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev placed homemade bombs at two different locations of the Boston Marathon near the finish line. The explosions killed three people at the race, including a child, and injured hundreds more.

The terrorists also killed MIT police officer Sean Collier while on the run. What happened next was unlike anything Americans had seen since 9/11.

Boston was locked down, federal authorities rushed in to find the Tsarnaev brothers and the hunt was on to find them. Tamerlan was killed by authorities in the early morning hours of April 19. Later that night, Dzhokhar was found hiding by police in a boat.

CAPTURED!!! The hunt is over. The search is done. The terror is over. And justice has won. Suspect in custody. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 20, 2013

The terror of the Tsarnaev brothers briefly brought the city of Boston to its knees, but the pair quickly learned the resolve of American citizens is much stronger than anything the terrorists could bring.

Boston bounced back, came together and worked together to find both of them. Tamerlan was killed and Dzhokhar was sentenced to death. Now, Netflix will dive into how it all unfolded.

If you love history or simply are interested in how America hunts terrorists, there’s little doubt “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing” will be a must-watch.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death for carrying out the Boston Marathon bombing. (Photo provided by FBI via Getty Images)

There’s a lot of garbage entertainment out there. Americans crave anything that makes us proud of the country we live in.

That’s one of the main goals of American Joyride. It’s to remind people we live in a great country full of great people.

“American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing” will highlight the heroes during one of our darkest days. I can’t wait to watch. It drops April 12, and I’ll definitely be watching. Something tells me most people reading this will be too.