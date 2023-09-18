The New Season Of ‘American Horror Story’ Looks Like Unwatchable Trash

Videos by OutKick

It appears the new season of “American Horror Story” will be trash.

The 12th season of the popular FX horror show premieres this Wednesday, and just like every other season, hype is pretty significant.

“AHS” is pretty hit or miss. Some seasons are outstanding. Others are unwatchable. Unfortunately, it appears the 12th season will be in the latter category.

A teaser for “American Horror Story: Delicate” was recently released, and it’s……..not promising at all! Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think.

“American Horror Story: Delicate” looks terrible.

The plot of the 12 season is described as, “In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.”

As I said when I first heard the plot, there’s potential, but it’s also full of landmines. I was cautiously optimistic.

That’s no longer the case. The teaser trailer gives me no hope at all that it will be a fun season of “AHS.” It simply looks awful.

Long gone are the days of season one. Now, fans have Kim Kardashian. Her acting appears to be what I would assume a parody of someone impersonating Kim K would be. It simply looks unbelievably bad.

Kim Kardashian stars in “American Horror Story: Delicate.” (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA)

The shame is Emma Roberts is generally pretty solid in “American Horror Story,” and has been one of the few bright spots over the past several seasons.

She helped inject the series with life again with her performance in “AHS: 1984.” That was the last truly great season, and that was all the way back in 2019. It’s been four long years since “American Horror Story” was outstanding.

Fans will find out Wednesday just how much of a train wreck “American Horror Story: Delicate” will turn out to be. For now, it looks brutal, based on the trailer.