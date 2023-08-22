Unnerving Teaser Released For New ‘American Horror Story’ Season

Videos by OutKick

The upcoming season of “American Horror Story” looks like it might keep you up at night.

The classic horror series has been a hit since the first episode premiered in 2011, and despite the fact the show has had a lot of inconsistency down the stretch, it still remains a TV power.

Now, it will return for its 12th season with Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian for “AHS: Delicate.”

“American Horror Story” is returning for its 12th season September 20. (Photo by Rachel Luna/FilmMagic)

FX describes the plot of the new season as, “In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.”

We’ll get into that momentarily. Give the first teaser a watch below. It’s unsettling to say the least.

“American Horror: Delicate” might have some potential.

Now, let’s break this situation down. It’s not a secret some “AHS” seasons have been garbage. The first two were excellent, three was solid, six was the first season after two disappointing ones and then it felt like the show really returned to prime form one last time with “1984.”

The show has never been elite since 2018-2019. Now, Emma Roberts is ready for another “American Horror Story” run.

Will the show get back to its old ways or with the 12th season be another swing and a miss? The teaser makes me think there’s potential, but the plot details aren’t exactly outstanding.

What could this sinister force be trying to stop the main character from having a family? Is it going to be woke lecturing like fans saw in “Cult”? If so, count me out.

Fans will find out starting September. As a fan of the early seasons, I really hope the show gets back to its old ways. It’s amazing how inconsistent it’s become, but when it’s at its best, “AHS” is still elite. Let’s hope that’s the case with the 12th season. It looks loaded with potential, but you simply don’t know these days.