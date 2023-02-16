America Reacts To Ohio Governor Saying It’s Safe To Drink East Palestine Water

Videos by OutKick

If you were looking for a bipartisan topic that would galvanize Americans, look no further.

Let’s go to East Palestine, Ohio where you might’ve heard they had their own mini-Chernobyl disaster, minus the radioactivity — after a Norfolk Southern train derailment (50 cars) turned into toxic chemicals being burned off, causing a massive black plume over the small town near the Pennsylvania state line.

Have no fear…the government is here…and the same people who demanded you wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID are already declaring that East Palestine water is safe to drink and life should be getting back to normal.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the water in East Palestine, Ohio is fine to drink based on the data he’s receiving from the Ohio EPA. / Getty Images

Look, I hear you screaming at your phone. All I can tell you is what Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the U.S. EPA is saying. State officials say the air is safe, the water is safe (the Gov says so) and that they will keep monitoring the air and water for any changes.

Do you believe them? After all, when has the government ever lied to you?

And what about the folks from Norfolk Southern? What do they have to say about all this? Nobody knows. Representatives didn’t show up to a Wednesday informational meeting citing security concerns.

Ah, but the railroad says it will create a $1 million fund to help the community of 4,700. Apparently nobody outside the East Palestine village limit will be affected by the derailment.

“We will be judged by our actions,” Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said in a statement released this week while noting his company is “cleaning up the site in an environmentally responsible way.”

So far, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimates 3,500 fish have died and there are reports from locals that animals are sick and in some cases, they’re dying.

So drink up, East Palestine.

Enjoy that H2O. You have nothing to fear (Disclaimer: That’s what DeWine said. Don’t sue me if things go sideways.)

Same people said we had to wear masks in public for 2 years outside now saying the air and water are instantly fine 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🇺🇸 — Dave Ross (@drosssports) February 16, 2023

The proof is in you drinking it. — Rev. Rob Lee (@roblee4) February 16, 2023

Will you yourself be drinking this water sir? Would you feel comfortable relocating to live in East Palestine right now? — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) February 16, 2023

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has now:



1. Encouraged residents to go back to their homes

2. Told residents the air is "safe"

3. Declared the municipal water is safe to drink



And he determined all this within just 12 days of the disaster, while the EPA states it's too early to know. https://t.co/SDtSfu9bxO — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) February 16, 2023

Amazing how you got that test and results in right before some good rain storms…. — Matt Mattice (@Mattice28) February 16, 2023

.@GovMikeDeWine drink the water, mike. drink it on tv. pour it all over your face and get it wet, mike. shake your head back and forth while the pa plays def leppard https://t.co/3L8wBInjMA — man it’s a hot zone, (@Mobute) February 16, 2023

Your whole family should drink from it on live TV first — Pete Jolicoeur (@PeteJolicoeur) February 15, 2023

Why don't you go to East Palestine, visit one of the families impacted by this, and drink a glass of water from their tap? That would probably help win the public's trust. — Snarky Humanist (@SnarkyHumanist) February 15, 2023

So fish and wildlife are dying because it's "that time of year" or what? — Mike Kearney (@MKPGH) February 15, 2023

petition for dewine to do a keg stand with east palestine water just in case https://t.co/cUcAYFP7x8 — Brionna Scebbi (@bri_scebbi) February 16, 2023

-Love Canal is perfectly safe

-Tobacco is perfectly safe

-Thalidomide is a perfectly safe

-DDT is perfectly safe. — Katie (@ktbobaytee) February 15, 2023

Soooo… how about a press conference, on site, with you enjoying some of that water which you say, "show no detection of contaminants"?



Oh, and chug. Do shots, whatever. Just, don't pull a stunt like Obama back during (still ongoing) #FlintWaterCrisis — Xavier Carrigan (@MXavierCarrigan) February 16, 2023

Drink it on camera. You and the Norfolk Southern CEO can go door to door and take a sip from every East Palestinian’s home. Make a day out of it https://t.co/WxWeRiG4NU — people conspire (@peopleconspire) February 16, 2023