Kate Middleton, Prince William Appear Courtside At Celtics Game On First Trip To U.S. In Eight Years

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a major appearance in their first trip to the U.S. in eight years: courtside at TD Garden Wednesday night for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat matchup.

Boston rolled out the red carpet for the royal couple, putting them in clear view of the Eastern Conference action before and during the game.

They received a hearty American welcome when nearly 19,000 yanks in attendance chanted “U-S-A” once Middleton and the Prince appeared on the Jumbotron.

Fans respond with a “USA!” chant as they show The Prince and Princess of Wales on the Jumbotron @celticsblog pic.twitter.com/QaMCSXSlAt — Trevor Hass (@TrevorHass) December 1, 2022

A business trip brought the Prince and Princess of Wales — attendees for the 2022 Earthshot Prize, a climate change ceremony hosted in Boston. As far as an event with actual stakes, the Celtics went on to defeat Miami, 134-121.

Prince William released a statement, relayed by ESPN, on their visit to the States.

“Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston,” Prince William said.

Other celebs were also in attendance, including professional wrestler Sasha Banks, who was looking regal in the audience.

Sasha Banks pulled up to the Heat-Celtics game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zrEPc7fzgd — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 1, 2022