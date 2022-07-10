‘America Has A Crisis Of Fatherhood’: Clay Travis

Clay Travis shared his thoughts on the Highland Park Parade shooting and said even if we changed all the gun laws, it wouldn’t have done anything to stop the shooting in Highland Park.

The OutKick founder said no one’s talking about the parents in any of these mass shootings that are occurring and the parental responsibilities when it comes to the violent acts of their children.

“We have a crisis of masculinity,” he said. “We have a crisis of fatherhood. We have a crisis of men in this country.”