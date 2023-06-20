AMC Abruptly Cancels Film Documenting Harm of Gender Transitioning After ‘Queer Trans Project’ Backlash

Videos by OutKick

AMC Theaters abruptly canceled screenings of a documentary exploring the experiences of gender detransitioners following an aggressive campaign by a transgender group.

No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care tells the stories of five young detransitioners who warn of the “harm” healthcare providers pose when offering transitions.

AMC planned to screen the film until a group called Queer Trans Project applied pressure to shelve the doc.

The LGBT group has yet to even view the film, reports Fox News.

“The Queer Trans Project, which sends “Build-a-Queer kits” to transitioning LGBTQ+ individuals including chest binders and tucking tape, launched an aggressive online campaign encouraging protesters to send letters to AMC executive leadership to stop the documentary,” says the report.

Queer Trans Project celebrated AMC pulling the film this week with a statement shouting, “We did it! “

“Our community’s swift action is a testament to the power of advocacy and the importance of raising our voices against harmful content. Your collective efforts have made a significant impact, and the decision to pull No Way Back from AMC theaters is a step towards fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to creating positive change.”

Laura Becker is one of the detransitioners in the film. Becker appeared on Fox & Friends Monday to opine on AMC’s decision:

“I think it’s incredibly dangerous to set this precedent of suppressing free speech, suppressing viewpoints that basically are just unpopular or difficult to deal with,” said Becker.

AMC Chooses Not To Share Potential Harm Of Gender Transitioning

So, that’s where we are at.

Corporations and influencers can use their reach to normalize transitioning, but those who have experienced the consequences are not allowed to warn of what’s to come.

It’s a rigging of the conversation, a way to promulgate one side of the discussion and bury the other.

The mental and physical ramifications of transitioning are severe. People, particularly children, ought to understand the consequences before succumbing to peer pressure and cutting off their body parts.

The film hoped to shed light on just that, asking people to reconsider before dismissing their birth gender. However, AMC opted to run interference of the message on behalf of the Queer Trans Project.

“I think that there is a large scale eradication of boundaries and common sense, especially when it comes to children’s developmental health,” Becker added.

Becker explains that the film shows the importance of addressing mental health issues rather than jumping to transgender medical treatment. She detransitioned at 22-years-old after being evaluated with PTSD.

“They are being fast-tracked on a conveyor belt-like system to getting surgery and hormones which create permanent damages instead of addressing their actual mental health concerns.”