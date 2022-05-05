Amber Heard Trial Spurs Bill Burr To Suggest Apology Is Warranted For Johnny Depp

Comedian Bill Burr is of the opinion that an apology should be floated towards Captain Jack Sparrow.

Clearly as immersed in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial as everyone else working remote (shout out to the housewives ignoring laundry for another peak at Edward Scissorhands), Burr is baffled by the, sometimes literal, shitstorm Depp endured while married to Heard. So much so, that he thinks those with preconceived opinions owe Depp an apology for painting him as the bad guy before hearing the facts.

“It’d be nice if (those who assumed his guilt) publicly apologized and said, ‘Maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions,” Burr said during an episode of his Monday Morning Podcast.

Burr acknowledged that though he’s keeping up with the trial, it’s been hard for him to watch since he’s such a big Depp fan. He referenced Heard’s catalog of lies – which have been played via multiple audio recordings within the courtroom- as being amongst the reasons Depp’s in line for an apology.

“From what I’ve seen the guy is f**king destroying,” Burr said of Depp. “And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying. I’m wondering if all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they’re going to apologize somehow.”

Burr, who recently provided comedy relief to a Red Sox broadcast, took particular issue with women’s groups who were quick to slander Depp, yet remain curiously quiet as Heard’s exaggerated, mostly untruthful, claims have been uncovered throughout the trial.

“It really does amaze me how the pendulum just does not seem to swing the other way. All of these women’s groups that when they see a woman that lies like this, which really hurts their position, because there are women out there that are in a relationship that this woman evidently lied and claimed that she was in,” Burr added via Monday Morning Podcast. “And for someone to go out and lie about it, it hurts the people that are actually in it! You would think they would cover this.”

Don’t hold your breath, Bill.

Actually, scratch that. If you’re walking into the former marital bedroom of Depp and Heard, holding your breath is exactly what you want to do.

A bodyguard for #JohnnyDepp testified on Thursday that #AmberHeard said while on the way to Coachella in April 2016, that she left a surprise on Depp's bed—which ended up being defecation. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/mkar72mIjo — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 28, 2022

