Amber Heard Op-Ed Costs Johnny Depp $22.5 million in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Role

Amber Heard published an op-ed in 2018 that cost Johnny Depp a $22.5 million agreement that he had with Disney to star in a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film.

According to Insider, Disney axed its verbal agreement, the deal was not written in contract, after Heard claimed Depp abused her.

The manager, Jack Whigham, said in Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife that Disney’s movie chief Sean Bailey and “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer verbally sealed a deal in around 2016 to pay Depp $22.5 million for the sixth movie in the series. But Depp never got to see those million. The sixth “Pirates” movie was never filmed, and Depp never got to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp denies Heard’s account of the events.

Whigham testified in a Fairfax County court in Virginia on Monday that Heard’s op-ed had a “catastrophic” effect on Depp’s career, thus defaming Depp.

Whigham adds that film studios have relegated Depp to lower-paying independent movies since the 2018 post. Depp has not filmed a movie since 2020.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages. And comedian Bill Burr thinks Depp has a strong case.

“From what I’ve seen the guy is f**king destroying,” Burr said of Depp. “And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying. I’m wondering if all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they’re going to apologize somehow.”

Keep in mind that if Heard did lie that she not only ruined Depp’s career and cost him over $22.5 million, but she also cost us Pirates fans a chance to say goodbye to the great Jack Sparrow.