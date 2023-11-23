Amazon’s Monopoly Over Black Friday Football Just Got A Whole Lot Bigger

Videos by OutKick

For the first time ever, there will be an NFL game this coming Black Friday and Amazon is rolling out new big-brother like technology that is going to bring the experience a bit too close to home. Football fans will notice a variety of changes during tomorrow’s broadcast especially one during the commercial breaks.

For years, football fans and players felt that they “had the day off,” after an extravaganza of turkey, mashed potatoes and watching the Detroit Lions lose.

However, the almighty dollar changed this year when Amazon offered $100 million to the NFL to have rights to broadcast this year’s Black Friday game between the Dolphins and the Jets. But Jeff Bezos didn’t just suddenly decide to do this because he needed his football fix. He did it for the monopoly his company is going to have on the biggest shopping day of the year.

By purposely having the game on Amazon Prime Video, Bezos knows that they are keeping at least some of the population home that otherwise would be out shopping at small businesses and getting into fights at shopping malls. And what are those viewers going to do? They are going to be purchasing Black Friday deals on Amazon from the comfort of their phones – and now their television sets.

THE ALGORITHM RULES ALL

According to Ad Age, Amazon will now be rolling out brand new ad technology that will purposely target the Amazon Prime account holder’s shopping preferences during tomorrow’s game.

For example, products from Bose, Hasbro, State Farm and more will automatically trigger commercials that are relevant to the account holder’s previously purchased products. Bose alone will have three different commercials – including one featuring Joe Burrow, that will be played depending on the Amazon Prime holder’s preferences. Talk about Big Brother to the max.

It’s genius on Amazon’s part, but the implications on what this means moving forward will be huge. Other networks sure as heck don’t have that type of ready-made technology available. And as far as advertisement deals go, if you’re a business, are you going to make a deal with Amazon that will allow viewers to purchase your product with the push of a button? Or one that forces you to have to leave your house while at the same time forgetting that you even want the product?

Think of all the air fryers and BBQ sets that will be sold tomorrow by people that don’t even need them but are liquored up!

Personally, I don’t want a creepy AI computer run by Amazon telling me what I need to get. I prefer walking the aisles and coming across things organically. Also, I’m a big advocate for small businesses, so that means I will still be heading out to brick and mortar and who knows, maybe even the mall tomorrow to see the chaos.

How do I know this?

Because my New York Jets are starting TIM BOYLE.

This game could be over by half time.