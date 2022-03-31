Amazon Prime Nabs Exclusive Rights To 21 Yankees Games

Want to watch the New York Yankees on television this season? No problem. They’re everywhere.

But unless you have Amazon Prime, you’re due to miss 21 of their games, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

“This season, 21 Yankees games can only be viewed on the gigantic e-commerce company’s streaming service. The games, according to sources, will be primarily on Friday nights,” Marchand wrote.

The YES Network carries almost all Yankees games and has for years. But now fans will occasionally have to turn to Amazon, which has exclusive rights to the other 21 games.

Worse, if you’re a Yankees fan living out of the New York tri-state region, you won’t be able to see those 21 games at all.

“They will be only available in the Yankees’ local footmark, which is primarily in the New York tri-state region. These are the games that used to be on Ch. 11 (in New York),” Marchand added.

But on the bright side for Yankees fans, play-by-play man Michael Kay and analyst Paul O’Neill will still call the games. Those are the same voices from the YES broadcasts.

As Marchand noted, Amazon Prime has more than 200 million subscribers. So YES, it should still be easy to catch the Yankees, even away from their normal network. Everyone else? Yeah, you’ll have to find something to do for 21 nights.