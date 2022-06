Amazon Prime Air is finally rolling out their drone delivery service later this year. Lockeford, California will serve as one of the first cities to test out Amazon’s latest delivery service. Hutton, Chad, and PK discuss the pros and cons of what could be the future of package deliveries in the video below.

