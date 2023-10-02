Amazon Drops Half-Hearted Marketing For Terrible Week 5 Primetime Matchup Between Commanders, Bears

Videos by OutKick

Amazon can’t muster enthusiasm for their ‘primetime’ Thursday Night Football matchup. And they’re not hiding how bored to tears they are about having to broadcast a ‘heavyweight matchup’ between the Washington Commanders (1-3) and Chicago Bears (0-4).

Thoughts and prayers to whoever has to promote the Thursday night game of Bears vs Commanders… sheesh — Jason Deger (@Jasondeger) October 2, 2023

Amazon should pay us to watch Bears-Commanders on Thursday. — Young Sephiroth (@TheeDLSmooth) October 2, 2023

To Amazon, this is a ‘classic’ duel between powerhouse teams. To the rest of us, it’s two hours of trainwreck television with sputtering offenses.

Even with billions in the bank, Jeff Bezos’ crew at Amazon Video can’t market its snoozer of the week game.

From ads on Sunday Night Football to Al Michaels’ half-baked promotion, football fans and the average working man getting off of a grueling day of Thursday work won’t be circling this game on their calendars.

“Off to the nation’s capital next week. Bears and Commanders on ‘Thursday Night Football,’” Al Michaels said during Week 4’s matchup between the Lions and Packers.

Al Michaels doesn't have a whole lot to say on the Bears-Commanders Thursday Night Football promo. #TNF 🏈📺 pic.twitter.com/eMd101dTdJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023

Half the thrill of watching these weekday primetime games is abandoning your responsibilities to lounge and watch the game like it’s the weekend. Watching Bears-Commanders may induce you into a series of trances when you wonder what better things to do are out there.

Primetime Quality? Nope.

Thankfully Sunday’s Week 5 slate will feature several high-octane matchups, such as the Rams and Eagles, Niners and Cowboys, and the Chiefs visiting Minnesota.

Breaking down this pillow fight of a matchup, the Chicago Bears have joined the ranks of the Unlikiest Teams in the league.

Matt Eberflus’ Bears team still hasn’t figured out Justin Fields’ straights at quarterback. Additionally, Eberflus’ defensive pedigree makes the defense’s shortcomings a point of contention. Chicago suffered a brutal comeback victory at the hands of the lowly Denver Broncos. In a Week 4 matchup determined to crown the worst team in the league, the Bears made a strong pitch.

Then there’s Washington, who’s managing hype around quarterback Sam Howell and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy through a 2-2 record and after a tough fight against Philadelphia in Week 4.

The Commanders gave up a thrilling overtime win to a dominant Eagles offense. Washington’s strong outing led by Howell instills confidence in this ascending team. But primetime team? Far from it.

As of now, the Commanders have the edge in the Thursday matchup. Though we’ll all probably be tuning in, most of us will be tuning out.

Wow. #Bears at Commanders on Thursday night? That game on Comedy Central or Nickelodeon? — Jason Zacher (@JasonCZacher) October 2, 2023

Why is Thursday night football bears commanders 🤢 — God Emperor Mitt Romney ➐ (@romney2040) October 2, 2023

Bears vs Commanders Thursday night football? Wtf is that??? — Ella Septima-Hamer (@jbrous41) October 2, 2023

This Thursday night: Bears at Commanders. Hmm… playoff baseball it is. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) October 2, 2023

Bears and commanders play on TNF this week pic.twitter.com/v2ShPoCP9a — • (@WokeeJa) October 1, 2023