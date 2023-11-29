Amazon Black Friday NFL Ratings For Dolphins – Jets Were Abysmal But Not Surprising

Videos by OutKick

It turns out that folks didn’t just sit on the couch the day after Thanksgiving and watch the Miami Dolphins – New York Jets game. At least not as many people as Amazon was hoping for.

The Black Friday contest reportedly garnered just 9.61 million viewers. While that may look like a relatively large number, it’s the second-lowest Amazon Prime NFL ratings this season. The Thursday night contest between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers currently holds that crown after drawing 9.56 million viewers earlier this season.

While the ratings for Dolphins – Jets are bad, they’re certainly not surprising.

The ratings for the Black Friday Amazon Prime game between the Dolphins and Jets were less than stellar. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Aaron Rodgers-less and woeful Jets entered the game losers of three straight and elected to start Tim Boyle under center. The Dolphins are one of the most exciting teams in the NFL, but people don’t exactly love watching blowouts, which Miami’s 34-13 win certainly qualified as one.

READ: DOLPHINS BRILLIANTLY HAVE TUA THROW INT RIGHT BEFORE HALF SO THEY COULD HILARIOUSLY RETURN A PICK 100 YARDS FOR A SCORE

While NFL fans may have felt shorted by having a bad Black Friday game I can assure none feel worse than Amazon itself seeing as how the streaming giant paid the NFL $100 million for exclusive broadcasting rights for the game.

Amazon was able to implement some interesting, or creepy, Black Friday offers throughout the game’s stream where viewers could buy things with a click of the remote, but it’s hard to imagine it got its bang for its buck from a pure rating of the game perspective.

I’m not sure you could call the Black Friday game a ‘primetime game’ given that it was a 3:00 p.m. Eastern time kick exclusively streamed on a holiday, but if you want to slap that title on it, it simply follows the pattern we’ve seen this season of NFL games being nothing short of atrocious.

Again, at the start of the season, every NFL fan had Dolphins – Jets on Black Friday circled, but injuries and the Jets being the Jets happened, which is a risk Amazon had to take into consideration.