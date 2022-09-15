Two Unexpected Companies Could Be In The Mix To Broadcast The CFP

Is there a chance the College Football Playoff eventually moves to streaming?

The CFP is slated to expand to 12 teams no later than 2026, and a bigger field means there are more games to broadcast.

Will Amazon acquire part of the CFP’s broadcast rights? (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Currently, the CFP airs on ESPN, and the sports network is expected to definitely be in the mix moving forward, but Amazon and Apple “could both enter the picture as they seek to expand their sports portfolios,” according to Front Office Sports.

FOS also reported ESPN wants “to hang on to the championship game and several playoff games in any” future deal, but it sounds like there’s definitely some flexibility.

Right now, there are no major college games on Apple or Amazon. However, both companies have deep pockets and are intent on getting more into sports.

Amazon already secured the rights to “Thursday Night Football.” Adding some CFP games would also be a huge step forward for Jeff Bezos’ company.

Will the CFP move to streaming? (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

However, don’t expect everyone to be happy if the CFP moves entirely or partially to streaming. People like what they’re used to.

Moving stuff to streaming giants is bound to be met with serious pushback. Furthermore, fans will revolt if tech issues cause games to be missed or if there’s a significant delay.

There’s already issues with Sunday Ticket being behind the regular broadcast. Nobody wants that same problem to extend to the CFP.

What companies will broadcast the 12-team CFP? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

There’s still some time to figure it all out, but it certainly sounds like Amazon and Apple intend to attempt to buy in on the action.